Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 42.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 43.20 ($0.53).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, insider James Lupton bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($319,960.62). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,001,226 shares of company stock worth $26,040,040.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 26.29 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

