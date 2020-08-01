Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Up 1.6%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.23 and last traded at $122.90, 64,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,144,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 115.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

