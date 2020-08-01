Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.72

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.72 and last traded at $126.72, with a volume of 2052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

