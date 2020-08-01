Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

