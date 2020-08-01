Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $23.41 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.