Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,505,919.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LII stock opened at $268.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.06. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $277.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

