Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

LTRN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

