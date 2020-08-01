LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.21. LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 8,256 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

