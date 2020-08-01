Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after buying an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $61,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after buying an additional 902,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.