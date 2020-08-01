Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

