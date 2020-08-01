Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $450.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $377.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $381.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.42 and a 200-day moving average of $289.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

