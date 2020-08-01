Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.