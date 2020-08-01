Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

