Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €64.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €64.00 ($71.91) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €55.70 ($62.58) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.09 ($63.02).

KRN opened at €51.50 ($57.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 129.82. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($84.83).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

