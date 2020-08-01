Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,203,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 487,057 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

