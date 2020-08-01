Kraft Heinz Co Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

