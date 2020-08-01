Kosmos Energy (KOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOS stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

