Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €45.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.25 ($51.97).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

