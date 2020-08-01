Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 1,430,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 907,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

