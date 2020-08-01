Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) traded down 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, 243,198 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 99,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

