KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.