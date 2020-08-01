KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KREF opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

