Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €43.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.50 ($67.98).

FRA KGX opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

