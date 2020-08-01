Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €72.00 ($80.90) price target from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.50 ($67.98).

Shares of KGX opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

