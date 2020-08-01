Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.50 ($67.98).

Shares of KGX opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.82 and its 200 day moving average is €51.82. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

