Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

