Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.