KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. AXA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,855,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

