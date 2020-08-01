Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.22 ($10.35).

FRA:TKA opened at €6.57 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.27. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

