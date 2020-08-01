KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.17. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KDDI CORP/ADR (KDDIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.