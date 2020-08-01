Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) vs. Agent Information Software (NYSE:AIFS) Critical Analysis

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaleyra and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 160.07%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 0.70 -$5.51 million $0.24 18.63 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.65 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaleyra.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A 4.89% 0.85% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

