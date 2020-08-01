K92 Mining Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

