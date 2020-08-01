K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock worth $4,840,705. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get K12 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in K12 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.