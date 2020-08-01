JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.