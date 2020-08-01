JustInvest LLC Takes Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

