JustInvest LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,141.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 614,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 565,054 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 334,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 125.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $559.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.31. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

