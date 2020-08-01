JustInvest LLC Purchases 19,113 Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 513,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE BSMX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.