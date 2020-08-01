JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 779,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 334,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 72,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

