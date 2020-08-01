JustInvest LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gerdau by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $18,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 341.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,717,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 965,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 380,624 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.23. Gerdau SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

