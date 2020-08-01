JustInvest LLC Invests $54,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,258,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,989,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 88,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 4,314,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.