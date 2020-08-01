JustInvest LLC Invests $44,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,009 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 10,562,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

