JustInvest LLC Invests $34,000 in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 44.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,826,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170,167 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

