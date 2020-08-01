JustInvest LLC Invests $101,000 in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

BAK opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.06) by $3.99. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 179.34%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

