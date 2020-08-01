JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 10,468 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $23,622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

