JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

RBS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

