JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 25,035 Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

