JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 15,523 Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celestica by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.