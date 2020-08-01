Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $939.08

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $939.08 and traded as low as $918.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $934.00, with a volume of 9,559 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 939.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 936.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Tina Soderlund-Boley acquired 1,011 shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £9,847.14 ($12,118.07).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

