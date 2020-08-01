JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.