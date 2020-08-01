JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

